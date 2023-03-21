He was until now one of the most powerful leaders of the Government of Nicolás Maduro. On Monday he resigned as a result of a corruption investigation into the bowels of the Venezuelan state oil company, PDVSA. Tareck El Aissami Madah, Minister of Oil since April 2020, assured that he made himself available to the president to support him in his “crusade against anti-values.” But the arrest of several senior officials linked to him suggest a change in the balance of power in the Chavista leadership. The former minister began to be a member of the radical left in the 1990s, when he was a student leader at the Universidad de Los Andes (ULA), one of the most traditional in the country.

During his studies, El Aissami became friends with one of his teachers, Adán Chávez, brother of former President Hugo Chávez and also a political activist, and through him he entered the initial currents of Chavismo. He graduated from the ULA as an expert criminal lawyer. He came to be in charge of the Federation of University Centers of the country. Second of five brothers, the politician is married with two children. Some of his ancestors were close to the government of the nationalist, pan-Arabist, secular and revolutionary Baath party, which has exercised power in Syria from 1964 until today. Shibli Al Ayssami, his great-uncle, became vice president of Syria in the mid-1960s.

Tareck El Aissami, 48, was a relatively unknown leader until 2008, when he was appointed Minister of Interior Relations and Justice by Chávez before occupying the vice-ministry of Citizen Security. Earlier, in 2005, he had been a parliamentarian for the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) for Mérida, his home state.

To understand the trust that the highest Chavista authorities placed in him, you only have to go back to one of his tasks. It was the former president himself who entrusted the criminologist El Aissami with an ambitious strategy to face the serious increase in crime and homicides at that time. In addition, the young leader had an unusually long presence in the Cabinet: in those four years his office imprisoned several Colombian drug lords hiding in Venezuela, created the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and founded its governing institution, the new Experimental University of safety. El Aissami was also one of the Chavista officials involved in the rupture of relations between Venezuela and the DEA, which occurred in 2007.

El Aissami’s strategy against the underworld, despite these efforts, resulted in failure. He increased the number of homicides, illegal weapons and armed persons, in addition to the transfer of weapons of war for organized crime, kidnappings and violence in prisons. The criminal overflow would become one of the great blemishes of the Chavista administration.

Silent, feared, little given to declaring, with a reputation as a radical, El Aissami made his way as an emerging revolutionary cadre. With the electoral aircraft carrier of Commander Chávez, he was elected as governor of the State of Aragua in 2012, a position he held until 2016. During this time, the so-called mega-bandas, groups of thugs with long weapons organized in squads of 30, took breath and firepower. people, on many roads and towns in Venezuela.

The arrival of Nicolás Maduro to power allowed El Aissami to increase his sphere of power and influence beyond matters of citizen security. An environment of businessmen of Arab origin gravitated around his person who managed to position himself on the economic map of the country in the midst of the exodus of millions of Venezuelans. During this time, he has had a decided position in favor of an official opening towards the private sector, and various emerging Chavista and non-Chavista businessmen have sheltered around him.

When the social and political crisis worsened and the decline in the popularity of Chavismo began, stories about corruption spread about El Aissami. In 2019, the Federal Court of Manhattan issued a sentence in which he was accused of drug trafficking, along with businessman Samarck López. The Treasury Department would later make similar remarks to him. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement later set a reward for his capture. El Aissami responded that these accusations, coming from the United States, represented an honor for him, and he claimed to have “revolutionary morale intact.”

The political ties that the Maduro regime has with Iran, and with the also Islamist and Shiite Hezbollah party, very close since the time of Hugo Chávez, have in El Assami one of its ambassadors and natural interlocutors. Also in the commercial and political approach with the Turkey of Recep Erdogan. These personal and political relationships, necessary to obtain alternate routes to sell Venezuelan oil in a context of international sanctions, would be extremely useful in his new mission against PDVSA. Until this Monday, when an unprecedented operation has led to the arrest of two figures close to him: Joselit Ramírez, national superintendent of Cryptoactives, a public body that manages increasingly scarce funds from the oil industry through operations with cryptocurrencies, and the deputy Hugbel Roa.

