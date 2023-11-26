Red joy

The 2023 MotoGP season ends in a riot of red. Pecco Bagnaia is the 2023 world champion and the entire official Ducati team celebrates with him, having managed to bring the Italian from Chivasso back to the top of the MotoGP this year too. The defeated, understandably, are bitter. Jorge Martin and the Prima-Pramac team have brought the final challenge to the last race of an interminable season, also thanks to the introduction of Sprint races, but the dream of winning the Drivers’ championship for an unofficial team remained a dream with Jorge Martin’s crash on the sixth lap of the GP of Valencia.

The greatness of the winners, however, is also determined by the level of the defeated opponents and certainly the Martin-Pramac duo was a highly respectable opponent for Bagnaia and the official Borgo Panigale team.

Tardozzi applauds the Pramac team

So it’s nice that, while the race was still underway, it was the red team manager Davide Tardozzi the first to pay homage to the beaten. The manager of the Lenovo Ducati team, interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP shortly after Martin’s crash, he applauded the season of the Madrid native and the entire Prima-Pramac working group, which now effectively operates as a second official team.

“It’s clear that I’m sorry for Martin, because it would have been nice to win with Jorge still on the track, but he deserves credit for having had a great championship. The Pramac team has grown a lot with him and I would like to mention Borsoi who did an excellent job for the team and made them make a leap in quality. I believe Martin will be one of the drivers of the future. Now we celebrate Francesco Bagnaia world champion“, commented Tardozzi.