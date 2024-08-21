Marquez in Austria

Marc Márquez over the weekend at the Red Bull Ring he made no secret of the fact that he had found an excellent feeling with his Ducati GP23, so much so that he was able to ride alone in qualifying without needing any slipstream and find a place on the front row.

But in the Sprint he stumbled upon a new fall while he was in second position and in the Sunday race he had to settle for fourth place after a disastrous start and an early contact with Franco Morbidelli. The comeback from 13th place was certainly spectacular, but Marquez expected to be able to fight for the podium.

Tardozzi’s point

Intercepted by the Spanish of Asthe Ducati sporting director, David Tardozzi, he spoke specifically about Marquez’s race: “I had warned that he would fight for the victory on Sunday and, if we look at the second half of the grand prix, he was the fastest on the track. With a good start we could have played for the podium and maybe even the victory”.

The former Italian rider then concluded with a prediction about Marquez: “Now we focus on our championship. Marc will be with us next year, but at the moment our official riders will be Pecco and Enea, so we hope they can get the best results possible. Having said that, We don’t have a blindfold on and we understand that Marc has great potential. We will enjoy him in 2025, but before the end of the season he will win a race”.