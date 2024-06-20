Toprak factor

There are 113 points that separate Toprak Razgatlioglu by Michael Van Der Mark. The Dutchman – fresh from BMW’s confirmation for 2025 – is second BMW in the drivers’ standings and has a fourth place as his best result in Race-2 in Barcelona. Van Der Mark therefore never reached the podium and at Misano while Razgatlioglu dominated he recorded an eighth place in Race-1, a twelfth in the Superpole Race and a DNF in Race-2. The Bonovo team also fields two other BMW M1000RRs, but Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff are even more missing than Van Der Mark.

“When you hire a great driver, maybe you pay him a little more, but you save or in any case earn more in other aspects”goes the saying that several owners of even independent teams know very well and in this case with Toprak Razgatlioglu the BMW seems to have finally hit the mark after years of anonymity in Superbike.

The Razgatlioglu factor was also certified by a competitor as Davide Tardozziteam manager of the official Ducati structure in MotoGP, who was in the pits at Misano to follow the factory Ducatis (and not only) of Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista. “Has BMW recovered the technical gap? The recovery is called Razgatlioglu, with him BMW bought half a second”, declared Tardozzi during the Superpole Race on Sky Sport MotoGP. The former rider now manager is not surprised by the added value guaranteed to BMW by Razgatlioglu, because Francesco Bagnaia was positively impressed by the Turk during the early season test in which the Superbike and MotoGP riders shared the Portimao track ( those in the premier class also rode the Superbikes). “Bagnaia had said it – added Tardozzi – Razgatlioglu has control of the bike that is that of great champions. I’m surprised no one brought him to MotoGP.”