The ‘Fantastic Five’

In 2024 the Ducati will field Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. An impressive platoon of riders, which with the arrival of Marc Marquez leads to The total number of world titles for these eight riders is 18 among whom Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez are all candidates to be aspirants to conquer the world title starting in terms of expectations and predictions one step ahead of the still excellent and not to be underestimated Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio who literally exploded at the end of 2023, also taking victory in a Grand Prix in Qatar in Lusail.

It’s difficult to imagine that there will be an ‘external’ opponent for Ducati next year, the only fear is Brad Binder, KTM’s top rider, who is, however, called upon to make an important leap in quality to allow the South African to dream of winning the world title. Honda is undergoing reconstruction and even Fabio Quartararo is unlikely to have a Yamaha capable of cradling dreams of glory. After a resounding 2022, Aprilia has dominated on some tracks in 2023, but does not yet seem ready to challenge for the title.

As the team manager of the official Ducati team Davide Tardozzi underlined, 2024 “it will be a clash of titans” tDear Ducati fans. Francesco Bagnaia will race with the awareness and strength that two world titles instil, Enea Bastianini will want to cancel the 2023 plagued by injuries and Jorge Martin will try to play for revenge after dreaming until Valencia. The real variable, however, will undoubtedly be Marc Marquez, who in 2024 will have the Ducati GP23 at his disposal like his brother Alex within the Gresini team.

“Marquez will be a problem, and a big one – the honest words of Davide Tardozzi interviewed by Tuttosport – you will see it from these tests. Unlike Pramac, which is like half an official Ducati, in Gresini they feel free, so much so that when they had the opportunity they took Marc. And he will feel free too. They will be the first opponents. We are used to managing these things, the bar will only be raised”. Luigi Dall’Igna, General Director of Ducati Corse, also underlined that Ducati would not have signed Marc Marquez, but the independent choice of the Gresini team brought the most successful rider on the starting grid to the Desmosedici.