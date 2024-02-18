Towards Qatar, observing Marquez

Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th Februaryin Qatar, will be staged last two days of pre-season testing of MotoGP. An interesting appetizer of what will then be the actual 'start' to one of the most awaited vintages of recent years, which will also start on the Lusail track on 9-10 March,

The most observed man is obviously Marc Marquezto his first season in Ducati – with the Gresini customer team – after a decade spent at Honda. In the Sepang tests, however, the #93 did not achieve amazing times, finishing in sixth place on the last day of testing, quite clearly beaten by the various GP24s of Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini.

We play hide and seek

There are those who thought, reading these results in a superficial way, that Marquez is not capable of extracting the maximum from the Desmosedici. However, the team manager of the official Ducati team took care of warning everyone against underestimating an eight-time world champion, Davide Tardozzi. The Italian, who in the last two years was able to celebrate the title with Pecco Bagnaia, does not trust Marquez and fears that the Spaniard is playing 'hide and seek' during these winter testing sessions.

“Marc is an eight-time world champion. We are talking about Marc Marquez, one of the greatest champions in history – Tardozzi reminded the site Crash.net – I think he's just taking his time. She hasn't shown us who she is yet. He will take the time necessary to then be able to ride the bike at the highest level. Marc's chances are better than what we saw in Malaysia.”, he concluded. Who knows if from the tests in Qatar the former Honda symbol rider will start to show some flashes also on a chronometric level.