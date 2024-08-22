Bezzecchi’s GP-23 ‘vivisected’
A video from very close range through a tablet to try to steal as many secrets as possible about the Ducati GP-23 entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi. This is the reason for the fury of the official Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi towards a member of the Aprilia staff.
The Tardozzi’s outburst against the man Aprilia has been shared on social media and on X the reason for the anger of the former pilot now manager has appeared. Below are the images.
Ducati is dominating MotoGP also in 2024 and the competition is trying to take cover, a video like that stolen in the pit lane It could prove very useful.
#Tardozzi #Fury #reason #cheeky #Aprilia #technician #images
Leave a Reply