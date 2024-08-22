Bezzecchi’s GP-23 ‘vivisected’

A video from very close range through a tablet to try to steal as many secrets as possible about the Ducati GP-23 entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi. This is the reason for the fury of the official Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi towards a member of the Aprilia staff.

The Tardozzi’s outburst against the man Aprilia has been shared on social media and on X the reason for the anger of the former pilot now manager has appeared. Below are the images.

The reason why Tardozzi went on a trip with someone from Aprilia was because he was last with a tablet attached to Bezz’s GP23, in VERY exaggerated shape, here is the video. pic.twitter.com/jeocUDBhDi — Fran Santaclara (@RuizSantaclara) August 20, 2024

Ducati is dominating MotoGP also in 2024 and the competition is trying to take cover, a video like that stolen in the pit lane It could prove very useful.