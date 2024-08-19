‘Pecco’ again
The Austrian Grand Prix weekend showcased a Ducati once again unreachable for his opponents, capable of monopolizing once again the entire podium of the Sunday race.
And ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia was practically perfect, having taken success in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, so much so that he moved back into the lead of the championship with a 5-point advantage over Jorge Martin.
Tense stories in the pits
Shortly before the start of the Sunday race, the TikTok account @2themechanic released a video recorded in the pitlane showing Davide TardozziDucati sporting director, argue rather heatedly with a member of the Aprilia team.
The reasons for the clash are unknown, but from the tablet in the Aprilia man’s hand and from his defensive and ‘guilty’ attitude given by his body posture, we can assume a few too many photographs or too close taken to the Borgo Panigale bikes. Tardozzi’s reaction was immediate, and he went to scold the member of the Noale team, without too many compliments.
