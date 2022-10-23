It did not go unnoticed the name “Bagnaia” affixed to the blackboard shown by the box wall in Bastianini, who at that moment – it was lap 12 – was leading the race, right in front of his future teammate. Many thought of a possible team order, given that in those minutes the international director’s cameras had immortalized an intense conciliab between the Ducati triad formed by Gigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti and Davide Tardozzi. However, it was a real battle between the two Italians on the track and Bagnaia won, with Bastianini finishing 270 thousandths behind the winner.

Asked about that sign, the team manager Tardozzi denied any indication given to the pilots: “As always happens, the name of the following driver is put on the board. We continue to tell the Ducati fans not to overtake risky and if there is a Ducati rider behind, it is right to know. In addition, Quartararo was also arriving, who finished third but was doing a great race “. And he continued: “The key to removing any doubts about team orders is that Enea, who is playing for third place in the championship with Aleix Espargarò, clearly needs points. Enea looked like he had more and managed to overtake Pecco and did three laps in front. But he did them by slowing down, just look at the times he did. Then when he came back he made 2 ″ 00.6, and no more 2 ″ 01 when he was in the lead. If you have, do 2 ″ 00.6 even when you are in the lead ”.

However, Tardozzi’s words do not want to sound like a criticism of Bastianini: “Enea had a great race and will be a contender for the title in 2023. But let’s stop saying we tarot. What we tell the pilots is not to do risky things. We should begin to believe what they say to the riders and we should see the times, since Enea was slower when he was in front “he commented in the statements collected by Sky Italy.