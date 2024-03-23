Two redheads in the first two rows

Bringing the Saturday to the official Ducati team began with a smile. While waiting for this afternoon's Sprint race, both Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini put on a great show in qualifying, confirming the great effectiveness of the GP24. The one who stood in front of everyone – somewhat surprisingly – was the Beast himself. Bastianini set the best time in Q2, deservedly taking pole position ahead of the Aprilia of Maverick Viñales and Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia, however, had to 'settle' for fourth position, which will still allow him to open the second row today and tomorrow. Inevitably satisfied was team manager Davide Tardozzi, who on Sky Sport MotoGP showed no concern over the reigning world champion's lack of front row.

Tardozzi's analysis

“Pecco 4th? Yes, but we're talking about cents. On the third lap of the second run he was going very well but then the front tire went down. We are finding the square compared to yesterday. Maybe we'll make a very small technical move for the Sprint race, but overall Bagnaia is happy.” The compliments addressed to Tardozzi and the excellent Bastianini, finally back to 2022 levels, were inevitable: “Enea is doing well and is happy with the bike. Now he is back in his rightful positions. The Sprint? Pecco will be fierce from the first corners. I seem to have understood that he believes in the podium already for the short race.”