by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ducati and internal competition

When Jorge Martin got closer and closer to Francesco Bagnaia until he played for the World Championship in the last race, some speculation arose – naturally not in the media but on social media – regarding Ducati's behaviour, which could have favored “Pecco”. as a Factory team rider. History, however, has said that Bagnaia was more continuous than the Spaniard, who was indeed an underdog, but with what he said were disastrous performances from the Michelin tyre.

Tardozzi's words

Ducati, through the words of the official team manager Davide Tardozzireiterated once again that he provides equal opportunities to everyone, be they Factory or satellite, with a more up-to-date bike or with less current specifications: “We have eight Ducatis that we treat honestly, for what they deserve, and what they have is written in the contract“, these are his words ad Autosport. “I am able to see all the data of all the other drivers, we will never stop one of the other teams, they have the right to have all the information to beat us. Then it's up to us to have the best drivers and the best performances“.

“This year Martin hasn't had a bolt less than us, we've never brought a new piece without having the possibility of giving the same to Pramac. We are not afraid of our riders and the competition within the Ducati teamsbecause otherwise we would not supply the official bikes to Pramac and we would not share the data“.

Add a place at the table…

The 2024 Ducati will put on track one of the most competitive “rosters” in memory. In addition to Bagnaia and Martin, the Borgo Panigale company will be able to field Marco Bezzecchi – to complete the podium of the 2023 World Championship -, an Enea Bastianini and a Franco Morbidelli looking for redemption, a Fabio Di Giannantonio eager to demonstrate to the Mooney VR46 team that he has right to focus on him and – alongside his brother Alex – of course Marc Marquez, who can't wait to demonstrate that he is still worthy of the title even if it's in the Gresini team.