The world champion: “Allegri also made mistakes, but he didn’t build the team. And if they only have 2 points, everyone’s faults.”

“Look, I’m not a digital native and not even a social one. But those screenshots got to me, yes.”

And what effect does it have on Marco Tardelli to see the standings with the penultimate Juventus?

«The same as six years ago, when he started badly and then won the championship. This time it won’t be so easy given the competition, but Juve will slowly find the way: at least to get to the top four ».

But in the meantime Allegri is forced to make self-criticism.

“He too made his mistakes, but he found himself holding a team that he didn’t build and rather had to give up something important.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo today would Juve have more than two points?

“When things don’t go well, having a champion who hides certain problems – and they were there with him too – and solves certain races on his own is a habit that is difficult to give up”

And replacing it with Kean isn’t enough

«Kean is not a champion: maybe he will become one. But I don’t think Juve thought they could replace Ronaldo with him ».

But he thought that the youth project could take off better: has the programming been a bit wobbly lately?

«A project like this is fine if you have a solid team: Juve are not today. And anyway, for now the young players, from Kean to Kulusevski, have not shown that they deserve to go on the pitch. Of course: giving up Allegri and then taking him back was admitting a mistake ».

“For a situation like this everyone is at fault, even the club and the players: Milan’s 1-1 goal cannot be Allegri’s fault, even if perhaps, given the moment, he could put De Ligt in to try a more solid team ».

Now do you need to change something to play better, or in any case in a different way?

«In the first half against Milan I didn’t see a bad Juve: it collapsed in the second. But not because of the wrong game system or because Rabiot plays the winger ».

But isn’t Locatelli penalized in this way?

«Locatelli has to enhance himself: there is this midfield, he was bought to lead this. And not necessarily as a pure mezzala, because it is not a problem of role but of tasks: mezzala or in front of the defense, his task is to manage the department ».

She doesn’t mind Arthur

«For the little that has been seen, he seemed to me to be up to the situation. But not a champion: Juventus does not have or has few, maybe it can become Dybala but it is not yet. Without them it is difficult for a great team to win, only Mancini did it with the national team: he made up for it with the collective, something that Juve does not do ».

“Church must grow in awareness,” Allegri said.

“Everyone has to give more right now: otherwise they wouldn’t have two points. Certainly, the Church needs to acquire a little personality and score more, but he is one of those who can hurt ».

Can it hurt De Ligt to be on the bench?

“This is a mystery, I don’t know why he doesn’t play. He has Juventus quality and he is very tough: players like this are needed ».

Not that Bonucci and Chiellini aren’t tough …

«But yesterday on Rebic’s goal there were five players who could fight him. It seems that there is no organization behind it, yet Juve’s strength was that of scoring goals and defending him well ».

Could a defense with three pure power plants be needed?

“This 4-4-2 is not so wrong: maybe a little more courageous, with the Church from the beginning”.

Juve penalized by Szczęsny, or Szczęsny unstable because of Juve?

“Against Udinese Juventus won 2-0: Szczęsny only pays for his mistakes, it happens to a goalkeeper”.

Do you see a risk of penultimate place syndrome?

«Anything can happen, but it doesn’t have to: Juve are Juve and if they don’t win the Scudetto they come second, third. Or really bad, he qualifies for the Champions League ».