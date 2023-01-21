Drugs in football, Tardelli: “Extreme sport, they gave them to me too”

“And who hasn’t taken it? When I played there was no attention to pharmacology today. If the player had a problem, the doctor evaluated it. And if he proposed a drug, the player took it without discussion”. Word of Marco Tardelli who, in a long interview with Corriere della Sera addressed the issue doping and the hiring of mycoren, the asthma reliever that many players took to improve performance. World champion in Spain in 1982, the scream of him after the net Germany in the final it became the cover of that victory. The abuse of drugs Tardelli ties it to physical conditions. “We played even in less than ideal conditions.”

“If the physique responded, no problem, but it also happened that the body’s reaction was not the right one. However, you had to play, perhaps even with some injury and pain, or a broken rib or a slight strain. So they gave drugs, I repeat, they were allowed. to go on the field.” “I went on the pitch even if I wasn’t in good shape. Recovery times were tight. It is therefore possible that I abused drugs.”

“There was a club doctor, a bit like the family doctor: if the player had a problem, the doctor evaluated it and if he proposed a drug, I repeat, the player took it and went on the pitch”. Tardelli returns on the death of Gianluca Vialli and on the statements of Dino Baggio: “He didn’t make a j’accuse. He just asked to understand: help me understand what I took. And what could be the consequences. Me? I hope I’m lucky. I don’t think there is a direct link between medicines taken and the premature death of certain sportsmen. No one has ever explained this relationship. How can one support it? Of course, centenarians are not seen in sport. Normality is 80-82-83 years, perhaps because our body is more worn out” .

THE drugs “I don’t love them very much, I take them if necessary. I recently had a flu condition, a cough, I took the recommended antibiotic. So, in absolute normality. But I remember, just to say, having also played with the fever at 38 and having played the best game. Now the players are helped more, for example the figure of the psychologist: for this reason I don’t know if methods and cures of the past can be combined with those of today. Not only that, the involvement, the presence of the agent is a factor that wasn’t there before”.

