Tardelli admits: “They gave me Micoren too. I hope I’m lucky, I don’t see centenarians”

Marco Tardelli also exposes himself on the use of drugs in football and admits that he has taken the infamous Micoren. “And who hasn’t taken Micoren?” the world champion, winner of five league titles with Juventus, said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera. The reference is to the anti-asthmatic also used to improve the sporting performance of players, which entered the banned substances only in later periods. The drug has returned to talk after the declarations on the risks of doping made in recent days by former players such as Dino Baggio and Massimo Brambati.

“I hope I’m lucky, that’s all. I don’t think there is a direct link between the medicines taken and the premature death of certain sportsmen. No one has ever explained this relationship. How can you support it?”, said the former champion, to then specify: “of course you don’t see centenarians in sport. Normality is 80-82-83 years, perhaps because our body is more worn out”.

In the interview, Tardelli also commented on Dino Baggio’s recent words. “He didn’t make a j’accuse, he asked for understanding: help me understand what I assumed, what consequences there may be. The truth is that every organism reacts differently”.

When asked if he was abusing drugs, the former midfielder replied that it was “possible”. “If we want to play sports that are good for our health, we go for a jog, for a walk. But this is certainly not the case of professional sport, therefore extreme. If I was fine, everything was fine, but I went on the pitch even if I wasn’t in perfect condition. Recovery times were tight, we had to play and therefore it is possible that he has abused some drugs ”.

“It also happened that he pretended to be taking a drug,” he recalled. “The truth is that we trusted the company doctor. We did not have the current knowledge and awareness. Over time, some drugs have been banned, they can no longer be used”.