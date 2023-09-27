Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 22:25

After internal pressure, the executive secretary of the São Paulo State Department of Health (SES), Sérgio Okane, resigned from his position. He had been under pressure to leave his role after signing the document that supported Governor Tarcísio de Freitas’ (Republican) veto of the bill (PL) that sought to expand the prevention, vaccination and testing of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The dismissal of number 2 of Health was published this Tuesday, 26th, in the Official State Gazette.

The project to create a state public policy to combat HPV was approved by the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) on August 8, uniting parliamentarians from different ideological backgrounds. The text was authored by state deputies Edna Macedo (Republicans), Delegada Graciela (PL), Patrícia Gama (PSDB) and Marina Helou (Rede). As a result, the Tarcísio administration’s veto of the PL not only generated noise between the Executive and Legislative branches, but was also one of the decisive factors for Okane’s departure from Saúde. In the case of Edna, in addition to being from the governor’s party, she is a sister by Bishop Edir Macedo, from the Universal Church, who has historical relations with the party. She was contacted to talk about the government’s decision, but said she did not comment on the Executive’s actions.

In the Legislative Assembly, there is an incipient movement that seeks to convince state deputies to override the governor’s veto. Given this, it is expected that Okane’s dismissal will reduce tensions among parliamentarians. Asked about the reason for the dismissal of the executive secretary and whether it was related to the veto of the campaign against HPV, SES informed, in a note, that “the change occurs in search of an improvement in the structuring of public policies for the sector and also a better provision of services for the population”. Okane could not be reached to comment on the government’s departure.

Among other things, the bill vetoed by the Tarcísio administration provided for the creation of a state HPV vaccination calendar, which would begin annually in March and would be carried out by health agents who would go directly to state schools to immunize students. In its veto justification, the state government stated that it already has “current public policies” on the subject, promotes “clarification campaigns on infectious diseases and women’s health” and considered the plan “expendable”.

Who is Sérgio Okane

Sérgio Okane took on the role of number 2 at the Health Department as appointed by the Republicans, the governor’s party. He was also the right-hand man of Marcelo Queiroga, former Minister of Health during the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). From 2021 to 2022, he was Secretary of Specialized Care at the Ministry of Health, the secretariat responsible for quality control and evaluation of specialized services provided by the Unified Health System (SUS).

As secretary in the federal government, Okane was one of the main people responsible for the policy to combat Covid-19 adopted by Queiroga.

New number 2 in Health is appointed

After Okane’s dismissal, governor Tarcísio de Freitas appointed this Tuesday, 26th, Priscilla Reinisch Perdicaris to the position of executive secretary of the SES. She was part of the current administration’s transition team after last year’s election and, since January, has worked in project management for the department as a direct advisor to Secretary Eleuses Paiva.

“I am committed to applying my experience and determination to expand access to health services and seek innovative solutions that allow us to successfully face the department’s numerous challenges, with the fundamental support of our dedicated team,” said Priscilla.

With a degree in civil engineering and a PhD in Public Administration from FGV, Priscilla has worked in the healthcare field for over 20 years, both in the private and public sectors. She was responsible for coordinating the transition of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas’ team in 2022 and, previously, managed joint projects between Hospital Sírio Libanês and the Ministry of Health.