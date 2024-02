Danilo Campetti was dismissed for using a badge during an exchange of gunfire in Paraisópolis (SP) on October 17, 2022

Federal police officer Danilo Campetti, former advisor to the governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), returned to activities at the São José do Rio Preto (SP) police station. He was dismissed for using a badge during an exchange of gunfire in Paraisópolis (SP) on October 17, 2022.



