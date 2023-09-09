Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 20:02

The change of command of the Ministry of Ports and Airports, which will leave the hands of Márcio França, from the PSB, for those of the federal deputy Sílvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE), left allies of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, optimistic. Despite Tarcísio being a political creation of former president Jair Bolsonaro, the governor’s group hopes that his replacement will expand the channel of communication with the portfolio, mainly on issues related to the management of the Port of Santos.

Both around Tarcísio and among Lula’s allies, the assessment is that France was causing unnecessary tensions because it is a regional rival of Tarcísio, whose assistants do not rule out a nomination for the next president of the Port Authority. The position is currently held by lawyer Anderson Pomini, France’s right-hand man.

This week, the current minister used his social network to talk about his departure from the government and the opening of space in the PT administration for allies of the governor of São Paulo.

However, Tarcísio’s allies do not expect to reverse decisions on issues in which they consider the federal government irreducible, such as the privatization of the port and the realization of the dry connection from Santos to Guarujá with public funds.

When he was Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio included the work, with an estimated value of R$ 5.4 billion, as a counterpart to be fulfilled by the company that started to operate the port. In Lula’s view, such a solution would generate a high cost in the toll that will be charged from drivers.

The 860-meter-long tunnel will pass under the port’s estuary and was included in the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), to be financed with public funds. França’s management advocated that part of the project’s value be funded with the R$ 2.5 billion that the Port Authority has in cash.

Future minister, Costa Filho has already assured Lula that he will follow the federal government’s guidelines on issues related to the portfolio. Tarcísio’s assistants say that, despite being a lulist, the parliamentarian can respond to the governor’s requests due to their common party affiliation. They also celebrated the Republicans’ decision to remove him from the party leadership and maintain the position of independence in relation to the Planalto.