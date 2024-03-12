Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 8:37

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), accepted an invitation to visit Israel on the 18th, amid the diplomatic crisis triggered by the statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who compared the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip to extermination of Jews perpetrated by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

The invitation to the governor of São Paulo was made by the Brazilian community residing in Israel. The trip has strong political symbolism. Tarcísio has not missed opportunities to present himself as a natural heir to Bolsonarism, considering that the former president is ineligible until 2030 by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the pro-Bolsonaro event on the 25th, held on Avenida Paulista and marked by the significant presence of Israeli flags, the governor gave a speech praising the former president and said that he “is no longer a CPF, no longer a person, he represents a movement.”

Last Friday, the 8th, Bolsonaro stated that he received a direct invitation from the Prime Minister of Israel, Binyamin Netanyahu, to visit the country. The former president, however, needs to be authorized by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to leave Brazil. Target of investigation on suspicion of participating in a plan for a coup d'état, Bolsonaro has his passport withheld. The former president's lawyer and advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, stated yesterday that the defense had not yet filed the request with the Supreme Court.

Governors

Tarcísio's trip is different from the one the former president intends to undertake. The invitation, to which the Estadão had access, it was done by the organization Kehilat Or Israel, which also invited other governors and mayors to join the delegation. Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas Gerais, said he couldn't go because he had other commitments scheduled. Cláudio Castro (PL), from Rio de Janeiro, also rejected the invitation – his press office declared that he “continues an intense agenda in the State”.

The report sought advice from Ronaldo Caiado (União-GO), who did not comment. Behind the scenes, however, he has indicated that he will accept the invitation to the agenda in Israel. The invited governors are in opposition to Lula.

The invitation sent by Kehilat Or Israel says that the trip aims to allow the visit and recording of the results of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, and for governors and mayors to understand the social and economic impacts caused by the war.

The delegation is also expected to participate in meetings held in collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces, official representatives and experts on the conflict and geopolitics of the Middle East. The trip should last from the 18th to the 23rd of March.

Civil society

“The governors were not invited by the State of Israel, but rather by civil society organizations, as this delegation is not a government initiative. The purpose of the delegation, as far as we know, is to express solidarity with Israel. On the other hand, we would be happy if Brazilian public figures visited Israel to learn about the reality that Israel and its residents have faced since the October 7th massacre”, informed the Israeli embassy in Brazil. The Gmach Brasil organization is also mentioned in the invitation.

The embassy also stated that the Israeli government is not familiar with the content of the meetings because it is not organizing the delegation. “Civil organizations in Israel may request meetings with government officials to discuss matters of interest to them,” the body said. The report asked Kehilat Or Israel what the level of participation of the Israel Defense Forces would be in the meetings and who the official representatives mentioned would be, but received no response. The entity was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the city of Raanana, located 20 kilometers from Tel-Aviv.

Brazil and Israel have been experiencing a diplomatic crisis since Lula stated in February that “what is happening in Gaza did not happen at any other historical moment, only when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”. In response, the Israeli government declared the president persona non grata until he apologized.

The president did not back down from the statement and, like other government representatives, reiterated that he considers Israel to be committing genocide in Gaza. Brazil's ambassador to Israel has not yet returned to his post after being recalled by Lula in response to Israeli criticism.

For the majority of Brazilians, Lula exaggerated his statement about Israel, and the president's approval fell.

One of the reasons given for the negative result is the statement about Israel, as there is an association between the country and Brazilian evangelicals. According to Quaest, 60% of Brazilians consider that the comparison made by Lula was exaggerated. The perception that the president exaggerated is even greater among evangelicals (69%).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.