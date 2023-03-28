Governor had to interrupt his schedule in London on Monday because of a kidney crisis

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), will undergo a procedure for the removal of a kidney stone this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023). Tarcísio is in London and had to interrupt his schedule because of a kidney crisis on Monday (27.mar.2023). According to his advice, the governor spent the night in the hospital and is fine. He will be represented by the secretary of International Business, Lucas Ferraz, in the rest of his commitments in Europe.