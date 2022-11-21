By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The governor-elect of Sao Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), will face important challenges in fulfilling campaign promises in the logistics area, in a test of the fame of a good negotiator of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Jair Bolsonaro.

Judicial challenges to ongoing bids, review of agreements with concessionaires, ambitious deadlines for completing works and even possible political impasses with the next occupants of the Planalto Palace are in the way of Tarcísio – elected in the wake of Bolsonarism, the future governor said, soon after the victory, which would seek an “alignment” with the federal government on behalf of São Paulo interests.

At stake is the progress of bids that totaled 31 billion reais in contracted investments over the last four years, according to data from the São Paulo government.

As soon as he takes office at the beginning of next year, Tarcísio will need to negotiate federal support to carry out the Intercidades Eixo Norte train project, which will connect the capital of São Paulo to Campinas, one of his main campaign promises. Last month, the government of São Paulo signed a cooperation agreement with the federal government, still under the management of Jair Bolsonaro, to unlock this tender.

As a candidate, Tarcísio was heavily criticized by his rivals for his participation in the federal government, which would have delayed the progress of the bidding, after the then governor João Doria, initially an ally, became Bolsonaro’s political rival, defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva (PT).

This is, however, just one of the new equations that the civil engineer with a military background will have to solve, who has in his curriculum the reputation of concluding concessions for years that have been blocked and of articulating the Marco das Ferrovias and the New Law of Concessions.

“Now, he will face a different challenge to his capacity for dialogue because, unlike the last four years, when state and federal governments had a convergent view on attracting private capital, the Lula government should have a much less pro-privatization and bids”, said the partner of the consultancy BR Infra, Marcelo Allain.

As a member of the Bolsonaro administration, Tarcísio had the privatization of the Port of Santos (SP) this year as one of his main goals, but the matter is still being analyzed by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and is increasingly likely to occur in 2023 , if not completely suspended by the new federal government.

“It will be a great test for Tarcísio’s communication skills”, said lawyer Diogo Nebias, an infrastructure specialist at the Mello Torres law firm.

Apart from the privatization of the port, Tarcísio will receive 16 projects currently in the State’s portfolio in preparation for concession to the private sector, with emphasis on Rodoanel Norte, which has an auction scheduled for January 2023.

The logistical list also includes two road stretches in the interior of the State, coastal crossings, the Campos do Jordão Railroad and the so-called Coastal Lot of highways, delayed after the São Paulo Court of Auditors (TCE-SP) suspended the auction, questions from municipalities affected by the project.

Tarcísio may also have difficult conversations with the private sector, after having promised in the campaign to review the concession contract for train lines 8 and 9 with ViaMobilidade, a consortium of which CCR is a part. He has been demanding the execution of the agreement with the government and admitted to terminating the contract and re-bidding the two branches inherited from the São Paulo train company CPTM.

In the nearly three uninterrupted decades under the command of the PSDB, CCR and Ecorodovias, the two largest logistics concessionaires in Brazil, have reached agreements to solve public tenders with problems in the State, in general with contractual amendments.

“If he hardens in conversations, the next governor may create uncertainty for new bids,” said Nebias.

When consulted, CCR stated in a note that “it will continue evaluating the next auctions, in the modes of highways, mobility and airports that represent good opportunities for capital allocation”, but that “the appetite for these opportunities involves economic and financial viability” and “rules clear for the entire period of the concession”.

Ecorodovias did not comment until the publication of this report.

Tarcísio also promised to expand train lines to cities in the metropolitan region of the State, such as ABC, Cotia and Guarulhos, but these are projects with considerable challenges, including expropriations, and which tend to take several years to become viable.

When consulted, the governor-elect’s team stated that it is promoting internal transition meetings.