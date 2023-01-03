SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Sao Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas said on Monday he would defend the privatization of the Port of Santos despite opposition from the federal government.

“I will insist on the privatization of the Port of Santos”, Tarcísio told journalists after a meeting with secretaries at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

As Minister of Infrastructure in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, Tarcísio had the privatization of the port on the coast of São Paulo, the largest in Latin America, as one of his main projects.

The progress of the process is stopped at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), whose approval is necessary to move forward, since it is a federal asset. Unlike the Bolsonaro government, however, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office the day before, has signaled its opposition to privatization.

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, said this Monday in Brasília that the port authority will not be privatized. “There are no problems with privatizing the terminals, we would like the terminals to be privatized, but we are not going to privatize the port authority”, he said.

Tarcísio said that he will defend the privatization of the port considering the potential for attracting investments, estimated at around 20 billion reais. “But we will consider a plan B,” he added, without giving further details, in case there is no agreement with the federal government.

The governor, who took office the day before, also reaffirmed his intention to privatize the state’s basic sanitation company, Sabesp, and added that he considers the model made with Eletrobras to be a good one, which was privatized last year by the federal government through of a stock offering that diluted the company’s control on the stock exchange.

(By Aluisio AlvesEdit by Pedro Fonseca)