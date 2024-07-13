Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 18:26

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), vetoed a complementary bill approved by the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) that removes the requirement for oral exams in Civil Police competitions – except for the position of delegate. The proposal is from Danilo Balas (PL), an ally of the head of the Executive Branch.

Tarcísio stated in his justification for the veto that the Secretariat of Government and Digital Management “opposed the proposal because it considered that carrying out an oral exam in public competitions for entry into higher-level police careers is an important instrument for evaluating candidates, compatible with the complexity and demands of the public positions to be filled.” The governor also mentioned that the requirement is for higher-level vacancies, and optional for others.

In the document, the governor stated that the Public Security Secretariat, headed by Guilherme Derrite, considers “it essential to carry out an oral test in the selection process for entry into police careers, which require higher education, thus ensuring the highest level of selection of candidates”.

When contacted, the author of the proposal did not answer calls or respond to messages from Estadão. The space remains open. In justifying the project, Balas mentioned that the oral exam is frequently criticized by contest participants and creates embarrassment for candidates.

“It is important to highlight that the written test already satisfactorily assesses the candidates’ knowledge, being a more objective and impartial mechanism. Furthermore, the verification of suitability is already a fundamental step to verify the conduct and history of each candidate, ensuring the selection of qualified professionals with impeccable conduct. Furthermore, it is extremely important to consider the situation of deficit in the Civil Police, with an alarming level of 35% lack of personnel, especially in the positions of clerk and investigator”, he stated in the document presented in February of this year.

Fabrício Duarte, who holds a Master’s degree in public law from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), says that the Federal Constitution does not establish a format for defining the tests. “It can be written, or there can be an oral test. I do not believe that there is any unconstitutionality, I think it depends largely on the proportionality of the type of position, whether an oral test is necessary for that type of position, that is at the discretion of the manager. The public administrator must have the freedom to analyze whether this type of test is necessary for that position, and if this analysis is carried out and with technical criteria, I do not see it as unconstitutional. The Constitution does not prohibit it, it establishes this type of possibility for the manager. So, I do not think that it is unconstitutional for the test to exist, and I also do not think that it is unconstitutional not to exist,” he stated.