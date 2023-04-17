According to an advisory, the governor maintains an agenda at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes; he had a kidney crisis during a trip to London

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), underwent further surgery and canceled his participation in the leadership ceremony of the Southeast Military Command, of the Army, this Monday (17.Apr.2023).

The new medical procedure is related to the kidney crisis he had at the end of March, according to the team of the governor of São Paulo. Also according to his advice, Tarcísio is fine and the doctors only recommended rest.

The governor maintains his internal agenda at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

On March 27, Tarcisio had a kidney crisis during a trip to London and also canceled appointments. He underwent surgery for removal of kidney stones.

The government’s Secretary of International Business, Lucas Ferraz, started to represent the governor in meetings scheduled in the United Kingdom, and in Madrid, Spain.

After going through the procedure to treat kidney stones, Tarcísio followed trip to Paris. At the time, the advisory said that the governor would undergo further tests upon his return to São Paulo.