06/07/2024 – 19:41

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) told an audience full of pre-candidates for mayor and councilor that they need to work to sustain the Bolsonaro presidential project in 2026. He is considered a presidential candidate given the ineligibility of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but he reinforced that the right is united and that the former president is the group’s top leader.

The governor of São Paulo spoke alongside Bolsonaro at the Conservative Policy and Action Conference (CPAC Brazil) in Balneário Camboriú (SC) and was responsible for listing the measures and actions taken by the former president’s government between 2019 and 2022. Earlier at the opening of the event, Bolsonaro preferred to ignore the fact that he had been indicted by the Federal Police in the case of the attempted sale of jewelry from Saudi Arabia.

Tarcísio, who has said he intends to run for reelection instead of the Presidency, also listed measures of his government, stated that in São Paulo there will be no land invasions carried out by the Homeless Movement (MST) and used religious metaphors to ask the public to persevere even with Bolsonarism out of the Planalto Palace.

“This year we start to build what 2026 will be like. There are several pre-candidates here and since we started talking about narrative versus reality, I have a request: let’s not allow the narrative to override reality. If we allow this, we will condemn our reality, our future, to become the narrative that they are imposing,” he declared.

The first day of lectures at CPAC Brazil was marked mainly by the tone of electoral advice for candidates running for mayor and city council in the upcoming municipal elections. Political commentator Caio Coppola, for example, gave communication tips to the audience. One of the slides was titled “the three pillars of winning campaigns.”

Already elected parliamentarians shared experiences from past campaigns and constantly highlighted the importance of Bolsonarism occupying Municipal Chambers and City Halls to support Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) pre-candidacy for president in 2026.

Although he is ineligible, they made a point of emphasizing that the former president is still the group’s first choice for the Planalto Palace and criticized allied governors who want to position themselves as Bolsonaro’s successors in the next election.

Despite the campaign speech, there was no mention of Jair Renan (PL), Bolsonaro’s “04” son and pre-candidate for city councilor in Balneário Camboriú. Also giving speeches were São Paulo city councilor Sonaira Fernandes (PL), who is seeking re-election, state deputy Bruno Engler (PL-MG), pre-candidate for mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG), and Paulo Chuchu, candidate for re-election to the Legislative Assembly of São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

Tarcísio, Bolsonaro, the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), pro-Bolsonaro politicians and businessmen will end the day with a dinner that will be offered to the president of Argentina, Javier Milei. The Argentine is expected to arrive at 10 pm.

On Sunday, Milei should have new meetings with Tarcísio and Jorginho Mello and will be responsible for the closing lecture at CPAC Brasil.

The Argentine president will not meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which is considered a breach of diplomatic protocol. Last week, the PT member said that the Argentine president should apologize for the “nonsense” he said about him and Brazil. Milei, however, repeated that Lula is a “communist” and “corrupt”.

On Friday, the 5th, the Argentine government spokesman, Manuel Adorni, who will also participate in the event, said that Milei will not meet with Lula because the agendas in Santa Catarina are “priority” for him. The leader of the neighboring country canceled his participation in the Mercosur Summit, which will be held on Monday, the 8th, in Paraguay.