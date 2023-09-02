Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2023 – 12:30

The governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) said he was optimistic about the future of the country. “After 2016, Brazil has advanced”, he said. He stated that “there are many good things happening” and mentioned ongoing privatization processes, such as Sabesp.

“It will come out”, he said about the privatization of this state-owned company during a panel at the ExpertXP event, which takes place today at Expo São Paulo.

He stated that “the world will need reliable partners in energy and sustainability”, which is why Brazil is in a position to attract investment.

Freitas also mentioned that the state of São Paulo managed to get around BRL 200 billion in private investments by 2026.