02/20/2024 – 22:01

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) acknowledged this Tuesday, 20th, that teachers in the state education network do not have the best working conditions, such as infrastructure and remuneration, but stated that they work “with lots of love” and they do “great work”.

The statement took place during the launch of the Alfabetiza Juntos SP program, which aims to teach 90% of seven-year-old children to read and write by the end of the current administration in 2026. Currently, 64% of students in the state and municipal schools in 600 cities in São Paulo in this age group they are considered beginning or fluent readers.

“We know that the best teacher still doesn’t have the best conditions. We know that they don't have the best infrastructure. We know that they don't have the best salary. But they have a lot of love”, declared Tarcísio during a speech at the event held at Sala São Paulo. “And when we resolve the fiscal issues, I'm sure we'll be able to give teachers what they deserve. But they have done a great job”, continued the governor.

The starting salary for basic education teachers in the State of São Paulo is R$4,505 for a 40-hour week and R$2,815.63 for a 25-hour week. The values ​​were adjusted in July last year after Alesp approved the adjustment for all public services in São Paulo. The salary had also been readjusted at the beginning of 2023 due to the new national education salary floor.

Alfabetiza Juntos SP will invest R$200 million in financial incentives for schools that present better literacy results in the São Paulo State School Performance Assessment System (Saresp) tests.

Continuing training for literacy teachers and printed teaching materials, with a digital complement, will also be offered to all students and teachers in the 1st and 2nd years of Elementary School.