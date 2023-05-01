Value is 8.9% higher than the R$ 1,320 announced by the Lula government; Governor will take bill to Alesp on the 3rd (May 2)

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), set the state minimum wage at R$1,550. The proposal also establishes that the new value should apply to all bands. The information was confirmed by Power360.

With the proposal, the readjustment of the minimum wage in São Paulo could be 8.9% above the national wage of R$ 1,320 announced by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) and confirmed this Sunday (30.Apr.).

In 2022, former governor Joao Doria (no party) sanctioned the current state minimum wage at R$ 1,284 for the lowest bracket and R$ 1,306 for the highest. Thus, the value proposed by Tarcísio would represent an increase of 20.7% in relation to the 1st level.

The value of R$ 1,550 is also 4 times greater than the accumulated inflation in the last 12 months, which was 4.65%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

On Tuesday (May 2), Tarcísio will go to Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) to deliver the PL (bill) of the salary adjustment to the state deputies. If approved by the House, it will come into effect the month following the governor’s approval.