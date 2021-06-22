The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas, said that there is a lobby interested in overturning the result of the auction of the North block of 6th round of airport concessions, which took place in April this year. Freitas spoke to the CFFC (Financial Inspection and Control Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (22.jun.2021).

The minister said that the legal dispute is between companies SB Porto Seco and Aurora, which were interested in bidding for the cargo terminal at Manaus airport. The bidding was even scheduled in the Temer government, but was canceled by the transitional government between November and December 2018.

The previous tender would give losses to the treasury, since the cargo terminal in the capital of Amazonas, which is profitable, with private operation exclusively for that space, would give Infraero a deficit of R$ 1 billion in 10 years, when compared to the direct administration that is made today by the state-owned company.

One of the 2 interested in that bid, SB Porto Seco, presented to the Court a contract signed with Infraero that supposedly would validate its performance in that terminal. According to Freitas, this contract never existed and only appeared on the eve of the event, as well as it was never published in the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União). Freitas also said that the Federal Police is investigating the case.

“THE signature appeared, the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union did not. Even because there isn’t [contrato]. The company never entered the terminal. Never operated. Never hit a nail on a bar of soap. Infraero has always carried out the operation there.“, said.

North-South Railway

Tarcisio said that the excerpt from FNS which runs from São Dimas (GO) to Santos (SP) may be used during the dry season as an alternative means of transport for producers affected by the impossibility of navigation in the Tietê-Paraná basin. This North-South stretch came into operation in April this year and is the first time it will be used as an alternative to the water crisis.

Fiol

Tarcisio also said that the beginning of the operation of section I of the West-East Integration Railway, which has 15% to be completed, between Caetité (BA) and Ilhéus (BA), will have the capacity to transport 18 million tons of iron ore to Porto Sul, in Ilhéus. The stretch has a deadline to start operating in 5 years.

The minister also stated that the participation of the railway modal in the transport matrix will increase from 15% in 2019 to 35% in 2035 with the operation of all concessions that are in the ministry’s concession program.

Via Bahia

The minister also stated that he is studying a federal intervention in Via Bahia, concessionaire that manages BR-116 (BA) and has a history of several defaults on the concession contract.

“It could be the 1st case of federal intervention in a concession: we take control of the concession and wipe the concessionaire inside the map off the map. It is along these lines that we will deal with the issue of Via Bahia”, said.

