The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) that he believes that the right will have a “excellent result” in the municipal elections in October. To this end, he said that candidates and supporters must commit to making an effort and remaining united under the leadership of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“There are a lot of good things to happen. And there is a path to that. And you will build that path. The leader is here, President Bolsonaro. And he has already shown the path. I have faith that we will have an excellent result this year.” said at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, known as Cpac. The event is held at Expocentro, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

Tarcísio spoke with Bolsonaro present on stage, as well as former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) and the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL). The governor of São Paulo defended the achievements of the Bolsonaro administration and called on activists to show their faces in their cities this year, with a view to the 2026 presidential election.

“We have learned valuable lessons. There is a path that President Bolsonaro taught us. And it is true that we have to make sacrifices. We have a great commitment. And this year is the year to make commitments, it is the year to put our faces on the line, to make efforts. Because this year we begin to build what will be 2026.“, he said.

Listed as one of the possible replacements for the former president from the right-wing camp at the polls in 2026, Tarcísio stated that he still expects a lot from Bolsonaro.

The governor of São Paulo also stated “the right is united and has leadership”referring to Bolsonaro.

“President Bolsonaro can come and say today that he did not live in vain, but he still has a lot to contribute. We still expect a lot from President Bolsonaro, who in the end is the one who gives us strength, the person we turn to when we have doubts or problems.”he said.

The conservative event will be held until Sunday (7.Jul.2024) and will also be attended by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing). He will arrive in Brazil on the evening of this Saturday (6.Jul.2024).

