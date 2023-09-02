Governor of SP also declared that the State can cut up to 10,000 commissioned positions in administrative reform

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Saturday (September 2, 2023) that the State should seek the private sector to carry out privatizations. He made the statement during the Expert XP 2023 event, held in São Paulo.

Asked by journalists whether the privatization of you know (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) “will leave”, Tarcísio said he had no doubts: “There’s no doubt it will.”

Sabesp is a publicly traded corporation – the government of São Paulo holds 50.3% of the control. The rest of the shares are traded on the B3 in São Paulo and on the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, the company serves more than 27 million people –nearly 70% of the state’s urban population– in 375 of the 645 cities in São Paulo.

The government of the State of São Paulo plans to start in 2024 public hearings and consultations for the privatization of Sabesp. There are still no set dates. Tarcísio has already said that the São Paulo sanitation company will be a “major global player”.

ADMINISTRATIVE REFORM

Tarcísio also stated that the State of São Paulo is considering cutting from 5,000 to 10,000 commissioned positions: “Why do I have 5 secretaries doing the same thing, for example? People are restructuring. An administrative reform will be carried out”.