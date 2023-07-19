Estadão Contenti

07/18/2023 – 20:20

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Tuesday, the 18th, that the exceptions included in the text of the tax reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies could “distort” and “deform” the proposal. He also spoke of “overvaluation” of discussions on the governance of the Federative Council, which will be responsible for managing the IBS, the tax to be shared between states and municipalities.

“The more exceptions, the more distortion and deformation we will have in the reform”, complained the governor, in an interview with journalists after the launch of UniversalizaSP, a program that aims to expand state investments in the universalization of sanitation in 250 municipalities in São Paulo.

When talking about exceptions, Tarcísio recalled the tax incentive for vehicle assemblers, which would benefit Northeastern states, but was removed from the text moments before the vote in the Chamber.

“It had the tax benefit of the factory in Pernambuco and Bahia, which fell. See, you’re deliberating on tax reform, and the goal of the reform is to end the tax war. You put a clause to create tax war in the tax reform. It makes no sense. For the love of God, if we are approving a tax reform, it is precisely to end the distortion, with the tax war”, he criticized.

Tarcísio defended the inclusion, in the text of the reform, of an item that considers the population of the States to define the weight of each one in the deliberations of the Federative Council, which will be responsible for the management of the IBS, tax to be shared between the units of the federation and the municipalities. The norm was a plea from the governor to support the proposal.

“When we put a participation clause proportional to the population, what we are forcing, in fact, is the establishment of consensus in the decisions that are taken”, he said. For him, there is overvaluation in discussions on the issue.

The governor also minimized the movement of states in the North, Northeast and Midwest to change the text of the reform in the Senate. “It’s natural. Each State will want to defend its interest”, he analyzed. As shown by Estadão / Broadcast, the governor monitors the movement and foresees a counter-offensive, according to assistants.























