Governor of São Paulo visited COR (Rio Operations Center) and stated that the system will be available in the summer of 2024

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said he will adopt the system of sirens to prevent climate disasters in the state. The statement was given this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) during a visit to COR (Rio Operations Center).

Tarcísio said that São Paulo will have the first sirens to alert the population about the risk of storms in the summer of 2024.

“Next year we will have sirens in the metropolitan region, on the north coast and in Baixada Santista”, said the governor in conversation with journalists.

Tarcísio made the visit accompanied by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), by the Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo, Gilberto Kassab (PSD).

INVESTMENTS

The governor also said that there will be investments in meteorological radars. The idea, according to Tarcísio, is to integrate with information from equipment in Rio de Janeiro to anticipate possible storms.

“We have an operations center there, but it’s modest. I understand that we can grow and expand. I was talking to Eduardo about the need to invest in radars [meteorológicos] and expand the radar network. We bring systems interception“, he said.

Tarcisio declared that the installation of the equipment should start in the capital of São Paulo and the Metropolitan Region.