The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Saturday, the 27th, that he transferred his voter registration from São José dos Campos to the capital of São Paulo to vote for mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the October election. Tarcísio is one of Nunes’ main allies in his attempt to be reelected, and has been playing a prominent role in his circle.

It was the governor, for example, who announced Colonel Mello Araújo, nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro, as vice-president on the mayor’s ticket.

Tarcísio’s allies say that he and his political group are committed to preventing federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who has the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from winning the election. Boulos is Nunes’ main competitor, and both appear in polls of voting intentions in a technical tie.

Tarcísio’s electoral domicile has already been the subject of controversy. Born in Rio de Janeiro and with a long history in Brasília, Bolsonaro’s then Infrastructure Minister had never lived in the state of São Paulo when he was convinced to run for governor of the state.

In order to run for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, he transferred his title and declared his address in São José dos Campos, where he claimed to have family in the city. Despite legal questions about the former minister’s electoral domicile, the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) granted the request to register his candidacy, but the controversies did not end.

During an interview during the 2022 campaign, Tarcísio was asked which neighborhood and school he would vote in, but he did not know how to answer. At the time, the episode was used by critics as proof that he could not govern a state he did not know. The episode was not enough to take away his victory in the election.