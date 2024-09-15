Former president reconnected with the campaign after the current mayor’s advance in the latest Datafolha poll; however, there is no forecast of a trip to SP

The governor of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said this Saturday (14.Sep.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will record pieces for the campaign Ricardo Nunes (MDB) during the election period in São Paulo, where the mayor is seeking re-election.

Both attended a service at an evangelical church in the Saúde neighborhood, in the central area of ​​the capital of São Paulo. Nunes denied that Bolsonaro has reconnected with the campaign because of the latest Datafolha poll, which puts the current mayor in first place with 27% of voting intentions.

“President Bolsonaro has been in the campaign since the beginning. I was even recovering a video from the beginning of the year in which I, Tarcísio, Bolsonaro and Col. Mello were there. [Araújo, seu vice] already declaring support for my campaign. At the convention [partidária do MDB] He stood for 3 hours and 40 minutes. He and Michelle Bolsonaro (…) he has the whole of Brazil to turn to, so I have had constant support”said Nunes.

He said that the video he sent at an event with businesspeople, where he reaffirmed his support for the campaign, was a surprise, but that it is part of “his style” and that he has had similar moments at other points in the campaign.

“I’m rooting for you, I’m sure there will be a 2nd round and we will be victorious in the 2nd round.”, said the former president on Friday (13.Sep.2024).

When asked about Bolsonaro’s inclusion in the mandatory electoral time slot, Tarcísio said that “it will happen”, but that it depends on a “gap in the former president’s schedule”.

“Depending on the schedule, just wait for a gap in the schedule and this will happen (…) there will be a gap in the schedule, there always is. If there isn’t one, we’ll go and find it. 21 days is a long time [para isso acontecer]”said Tarcisio.

The governor has an active role in Nunes’ campaign, having recorded pieces for the MDB campaign and criticizing Pablo Marcal (PRTB), with whom the mayor shares Bolsonaro’s votes in the Capital.

NO AGENDA IN SP UNTIL THE 1ST ROUND

From this Saturday until October 6, former president Jair Bolsonaro will visit at least 9 cities in 7 states. There is no forecast for Bolsonaro to visit SP.

He was in the capital on September 7th for the event on Av. Paulista and on September 10th he was in Registro, in the interior, where his brother Renato is running for mayor.

Bolsonaro lands in Rio on October 1st and will stay in the city for the final days of the campaign. Alexander Ramagem (PL) and where he has an electoral address.