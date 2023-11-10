Tarcísio sanctions law amnesty of fines for Bolsonaro during the pandemic

The former president had a debt of R$1 million with the São Paulo Health Department for non-compliance with sanitary measures

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), sanctioned a bill that amnesties fines applied to those who failed to comply with health rules during the covid-19 pandemic in the State. Law 17,843 benefits the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which according to data from the PGE (State Attorney General’s Office), has a debt of around R$ 1 million with the Health’s Secretary paulista.

The promulgation was published this Thursday (November 9, 2023) on DOE (Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 649 kB)

The law, which deals with the collection of active debts, specifies amnesty during the period of health emergency in article 36. Here it is below:

“The administrative fines, as well as the respective legal consequences, applied by state public agents due to non-compliance with obligations imposed to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic are cancelled.”

The section prohibits the refund of amounts paid before the law was sanctioned.

Bolsonaro was fined 5 times by the São Paulo State Health Department. In the active debt consultation on PGE website This Thursday (9.nov) the total amount that the former president was penalized still appears. The amount is R$ 1,107,968.40

Fines for non-compliance with health measures occurred from 2021 to 2023:

OPPOSITION IS AGAINST

The measure was criticized by Tarcísio’s opponents. O PT (Workers’ Party) sued the Public Ministry against the project in October, when it was still in Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo). According to state representative Enio Tatto (PT-SP), the State gave up collecting R$72 million through the amnesty.