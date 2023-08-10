Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 8:57 am

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), ruled out the possibility of running for the Presidency in 2026 and indicated that he intends to run for re-election to the State Executive.

In an interview with flow podcast On the night of this Wednesday, the 9th, Tarcísio said he had no “ambition” to head a national political project and that he would support the candidate anointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), condemned to ineligibility by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) by the next eight years.

“I have no interest, no ambition to run for anything different. I don’t need to be a presidential candidate, I won’t be and I will support whoever Bolsonaro supports. (…) The candidate on the right is the candidate he points to. It will be him or whatever he points out”, said the governor.

Tarcísio signaled that he wants to stay at the head of the State for eight years, said he had a “long-term” project and mentioned the delivery of major infrastructure works for after 2026, when his first term ends.

“If I auction the Intercidades Train at the beginning of next year, it will be operating in seven years. It’s long term. If I do the Santos-Guarujá crossing next year, it will probably be working in 2028. It is in the long term. Facing Cracolândia, it is long term. Universalization of sanitation, 2029. I am extremely motivated to make a difference, and then the whole plan is for the long term. My focus is São Paulo, I am very committed to the State, ”he said.

“I have to respect the population of São Paulo. Suddenly, I arrive here, an outsider, and there are 13.5 million people who have bet on me, given me a vote of confidence. What do people want? That we make a difference, I can’t go unnoticed”, said Tarcísio, who expressed the desire to “fulfill my mission”.

As shown the Political Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, Tarcísio has been pressured by sectors of the right to contest the 2026 elections with Bolsonaro’s ineligibility. Part of those around him, however, advocate that the governor run for re-election. A wing of the state government led by the secretary of Institutional Relations, Gilberto Kassab, advises Tarcísio to complete the eight-year cycle at the head of São Paulo, leaving the presidential plans for 2030.