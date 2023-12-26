Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 20:55

The administration of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), published this Tuesday, 26, a decree that regulates the supply of medicines based on cannabidiol (CBD) and other medicinal cannabis compounds through the Unified Health System (Sistema Único de Saúde) ( SUS).

The measure comes almost a year after the sanction of Law 17,618, of January 31, 2023, which provided for the free distribution of these medicines and which should have come into force by the end of April. At the beginning of February, the state secretary of Health, Eleuses Paiva, told the Estadão which provided for the start of distribution of medicines within 45 days, which did not happen.

The signing of the decree that regulates the law only took place on Friday, the 22nd, and was published in yesterday's edition of the Official State Gazette. The rule provides that supply is made upon “request from the patient or their legal representative, subject to evaluation by the Department of Health, in accordance with clinical protocols and state technical standards”.

Only medicines “containing cannabidiol registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and products derived from Cannabis for medicinal purposes, industrialized and with health authorization by Anvisa” are covered by the law”, says the rule.

Requests with therapeutic indications on an outpatient basis will be received and analyzed, accompanied by documents and prescriptions filled out and signed by a doctor, who, in the prescription, must comply with Anvisa's requirements and inform the name of the patient, the medicine and the product, dosage, quantity required, treatment time, date of issue, your name, signature and CRM. The doctor and patient (or their representative) must also complete a clarification and responsibility form regarding the use of the product.

If the request is approved by the secretariat, the medicine will be delivered to Specialized Medicine Pharmacies. Regardless of the recommended treatment time, the authorization to supply will be valid for a maximum of six months. After this period, the patient will be able to request renewal, but will have to submit a new request with the respective required documents.

Rules

The rules for supplying cannabidiol-based medicines have been discussed by a group of experts brought together by the secretariat. In June, the State reported that there was already a consensus to offer the medicine to patients with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, severe forms of epilepsy that normally affect children, and tuberous sclerosis, a disease that causes benign tumors that can compromise organ functions, usually accompanied by epilepsy and intellectual disability.

O Estadão He contacted the department to find out the reasons for the delay in regulating the law and the deadline for delivery of the medicines after the requests were granted, but there was no response until the publication of this text.