Post comes after criticism by phrase about not being a “root Bolsonarista”

The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), published a photo next to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday (11.Dec.2022). In the publication, the former Minister of Infrastructure praised the current Chief Executive and said he felt “eternal gratitude”.



In an interview with CNN Brazil on Monday (Dec.5.2022), Tarcísio said he was never a “rooted Bolsonarist”. The governor-elect’s statement was criticized on social media. “We hope he is no longer a traitor, like many”posted a user.

During the interview, the future head of the São Paulo Executive also said he was upset with criticism from the Bolsonarist base of recent attitudes, such as the tribute paid by social networks to the former governor of São Paulo Luiz Antônio Fleury Filho, who died on November 15, aged 73. years old.

“I post a message on social media to comfort the family. He is a former governor of the state that I will govern. And I get criticismhe told CNN Brazil.

🇧🇷If I’m here today, it’s because Jair Bolsonaro trusted me and the work of a technician that in 2018 nobody knew. He has my eternal admiration and gratitude.”🇧🇷 he wrote Tarcísio.

Read Tarcísio’s post:

In the publication of the photo, Internet users and voters said they hoped that Tarcísio was not a “traitor”🇧🇷 Read the comments below: