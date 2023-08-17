Cancellation would benefit former president Bolsonaro, fined by the SP government on several occasions during the pandemic

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), sent to Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) a PL (Bill) that cancels the fines of those who disrespected state health standards during the covid-19 pandemic – such as the obligation to wear a mask or the Prohibition of holding parties with agglomeration of people. The bill 1245/2023 was published this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) in Official Gazette of Alesp.

In the explanatory memorandum for the project, the São Paulo government says that the maintenance of penalties applied as a result of obligations imposed for the prevention and confrontation of the covid-19 pandemic “is no longer consistent with the end of public health emergency states” and will overload the administration “with the management of administrative processes and collection of fines without collection purposes”.

“In addition to generating a high cost of processing thousands of debts (mostly of small value), maintaining the collection of fines, when we have already overcome the most critical phase of the disease, also does not contribute to the social and economic development of the State”says the text.

According to government data, 10,790 health assessments were made for non-compliance with the rules to combat covid-19, totaling R$ 72.1 million.

BOLSONARO WOULD BENEFIT

One of the people who could benefit from the cancellation of the fines is the former President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). During the pandemic, Bolsonaro was fined by the São Paulo government on several occasions for not wearing a mask when visiting cities in São Paulo.

The former president received at least 7 fines for failing to comply with health standards in São Paulo. The 1st of them was applied after he participated in a demonstration in the capital of São Paulo, on June 12, 2021. Then, on June 25, a new fine was applied when he did not wear a mask at an event in Sorocaba. The 3rd fine was issued on July 31, in Presidente Prudente.

3 fines were also applied for visits to 3 cities in the Vale do Ribeira region, in August 2021: Iporanga, Ribeira and Eldorado. The 7th fine was recorded after he participated in an act on September 7 in 2021, on Avenida Paulista.

On June 14, 2023, the Justice of São Paulo ordered the blocking of more than R$ 400,000 from Bolsonaro’s accounts for non-payment of fines during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

With information from Brazil Agency.