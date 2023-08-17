Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 6:51 am

On the same day that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), sent a bill to the Legislative Assembly to amnesty fines applied for non-compliance with measures to combat covid-19, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday that he deposited BRL 913,300 as collateral for his debt to the State for not wearing a mask during the pandemic.

During the pandemic period, the then President of the Republic received eight fines for health infractions, totaling more than R$ 1 million. Bolsonaro’s defense pleads in the Court of Justice of São Paulo to reduce the values ​​on the grounds that the administrative act of the João Doria administration provided for fines of R$ 500 to R$ 5 thousand. In the event of a favorable decision by the TJ, the amount deposited in court would be redeemed.

Even if Bolsonaro loses this battle in court, he could still benefit if the Tarcísio government’s proposal is approved by state deputies. In that case, Bolsonaro’s lawsuit in the São Paulo court would be terminated due to loss of object and the R$913,300 would return to the former president. The approval of the measure would also free deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), who has a debt of R$ 133,000 in fines in the State.

“The administrative fines applied by state public agents are canceled due to the non-compliance with obligations imposed for the prevention and confrontation of the covid-19 pandemic”, says one of the articles of the bill sent yesterday to the Legislative Assembly.

According to the State Department of Health, throughout the pandemic, 10,163 fines were applied to commercial establishments and clandestine party venues, in addition to 579 fines for citizens. Still according to data from the folder, there is a total of approximately R$ 72 million in fines. According to the text sent to state deputies, those who have already settled the debt will not be entitled to any type of refund.

High cost

In defense of the project, the Secretary of Health, Eleuses Paiva, argued that maintaining the imposed sanctions “no longer matches the end of public health emergency states and ends up overloading the administration with the management of administrative processes and collection of fines with no collection purpose”.

“In addition to generating a high cost of processing thousands of debits, most of them of small value, the maintenance of collecting fines, when we have already overcome the most critical phase of the disease, also does not contribute to the social and economic development of the State”, declared the secretary.

This continuity of collections, added the holder of Health, can also “give rise to enrollment in overdue debt, lead to protest, judicial collection and even the denial of the debtor citizen or company, further aggravating the situation these people’s finances.

The amnesty proposal for offenders in the pandemic was included in a bill that deals with the collection of active debt – debts with the State. “I have the honor of forwarding the bill that provides for the transaction and collection of debts included in overdue debt and cancels administrative fines imposed by the Health Department”, wrote the governor, also asking that the text be examined on an urgent basis. .

kitty

Due to the fines imposed by the São Paulo government during the pandemic, Bolsonaro had more than R$800,000 in real estate and financial assets blocked. To help him pay his debts, allies of the former president organized a crowdfunding.

Last month, a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) revealed that the former president received R$ 17.1 million through Pix transfers – at the time, Bolsonaro claimed that the amount was donated by supporters.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.