Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 21:41

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), gave new praise to the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), who is a pre-candidate for re-election. The nod comes at a time when allies of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are once again considering launching a Bolsonaro candidate instead of supporting the current mayor. Federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) even launched his pre-candidacy, withdrew after pressure from the PL and is now organizing himself again to run for mayor of the capital.

Tarcísio and Nunes participated in the launch of the state multi-vaccination campaign this Saturday morning, the 30th, at a school in the Jardim Peri neighborhood, in the west zone of São Paulo. The focus of the initiative is to expand vaccination coverage among children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

In his speech, the governor said that he and the mayor “agreed on music” and that alignment between the state government and the capital’s city hall is essential to achieve results. “Ricardo is very easy to work with. It was a gift that I received, a gift indeed, and it has been a pleasure working with you [Nunes]”, said Tarcísio.

The relationship between the mayor of São Paulo and Bolsonaro has been marked by back and forth. At the beginning of the month, Nunes declared during a lecture that he is not close to the former president or the current one, Lula (PT). A few weeks later, he visited Bolsonaro in hospital after he underwent two surgeries.

“We have some other problems out there, they will paint some problems in São Paulo, we will solve all of this”, said Bolsonaro last Sunday when commenting on the 2024 municipal elections. Meanwhile, the mayor of the capital has already made several statements that hopes to count on the support of the PL.

Immunizations will be offered in schools

During the event, Tarcísio announced that vaccination could take place in schools and other places where there is a large movement of people, such as subway stations. However, it will be up to the municipalities, which are responsible for administering the vaccines, to define the strategies.

Last week, the governor vetoed a bill that proposed expanding prevention, vaccination, awareness and testing of HPV (human papilloma virus) through state schools. After the negative repercussion, the number 2 of the State Department of Health left his position.

In justifying the veto, Tarcísio argued that the proposal did not comply with the guidelines of the Unified Health System. State government technicians also stated that a partnership with city halls would be necessary to move the proposal forward.

“It was mentioned here about HPV, which is effective against cervical cancer. How many women do we still lose to this? Does not make sense. We have to vaccinate our young people and we are studying how to go further. We are seeing how we are going to increase this coverage and even, suddenly, up front, think about increasing the vaccination age so that we have an increasingly covered population”, declared the governor. Currently, the target audience for the HPV vaccine is young people aged 9 to 14 years old and people with HIV aged 9 to 45 years old.

Between this Saturday and October 31st, the vaccination records of all children and adolescents up to 15 years of age will be checked. The objective will be to check which immunizations are late or need boosting.

The campaign will offer immunizations for polio, meningococcal C conjugate, triple viral (measles, mumps and rubella), yellow fever, pentavalent (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and diseases caused by hemophilia b), chickenpox, HPV (between 9 and 14 years of age), BCG (tuberculosis) and Covid-19.