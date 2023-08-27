Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 7:55 am

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated on Friday, 25, in the Peão Party, in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo. He climbed onto the stage of the rodeo arena alongside the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and was received by the audience with applause and shouts of “myth”. Afterwards, in a closed event, he criticized the tax reform, saying that it harms agribusiness.

Earlier, in a brief speech still in the arena, Bolsonaro exalted his own management and pinned his successor in office, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We did our best, unfortunately, we delivered Brazil much better than I received back there. I would say unfortunately for those who took over, but we are not here doing politics”, said the former president. Shortly before Bolsonaro’s speech, Tarcísio took the microphone and exalted the Peão Party and agribusiness. He also said that Bolsonaro is a “great friend” and praised the political godfather’s management. “A person who made an excellent government, who delivered results”, he said. “I am very grateful to this man, our president Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Guys, here’s the thing: it’s a myth.”

TITLE

After the speech, Bolsonaro, Tarcísio and other authorities headed to a reserved space, where the former president received the title of Honorary Citizen of Barretos. The ceremony took place behind closed doors, with the press and supporters of the former chief executive waiting outside.

Behind the scenes, the organization of the ceremony was marked by tension. That’s because there was a fear that the title would be awarded on the stage of the Festa do Peão – a fact that worried part of the rodeo organizers because of the investigations and controversies involving the former president.