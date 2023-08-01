Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 20:05 Share

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, confirmed this Monday, the 31st, that the follow-on model, subsequent offering of shares, was chosen for the privatization of Sabesp. The information had been anticipated by the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

In addition to the selected alternative, three other models were analyzed for the privatization of the company, according to Tarcísio. The first of them would be similar to that of Eletrobras, with stricter rules and greater capital dispersion. The possibility of partial or total sale of the company also appeared on the list.

“We are going to follow the follow-on model, seeking long-term investments,” he said at a press conference held on Monday night, the 31st.

Tarcísio considers that this is the most adaptable model for Sabesp because it is more flexible. “The objective is to offer a greater concentration of capital to attract reference investors”, he added.

The expectation is that this model guarantees investment for all municipalities in the state, even those that do not have an economic advantage. Tariff reduction is another benefit mentioned by the governor.

‘State remains a shareholder of the company’

The Government of the State of São Paulo will remain a Sabesp shareholder even after the company’s privatization, according to the governor. However, the definition of the stake, which is currently 50.3%, is yet to be decided.

“The State will not completely leave the company, only control. It will continue with a minority stake, accompanying the growth of the company”, said Tarcísio during a press conference held on the night of this Monday, 31.

The possibility for the State to receive golden sharesactions with veto power for decisions of a strategic nature, is being studied, according to the secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics of São Paulo, Natália Resende.

A possible block on private participation is also being analyzed by the government, according to the Secretary for Partnership in Investments, Rafael Benini.