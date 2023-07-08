Estadão Contenti

07/07/2023 – 21:40

The Tarcísio de Freitas government (Republicans), through the State Attorney General’s Office, asked in court to reinstate a fine of BRL 43,000 imposed on Jair Bolsonaro for failing to wear a mask during the covid pandemic.

The former president had appealed to the Court of Justice against the punishment, and the magistrate Nandra da Silva Machado reduced the fine to R$ 524.59. The PGE’s appeal says, however, that “the persistence in repeating the same conduct, combined with the well-known opposition to the adoption of preventive measures to the contagion of covid-19, evidence the existence of willful misconduct”. The State reached the amount of R$ 43,000 after the conclusion that Bolsonaro relapsed three times in the health infraction.

Yesterday, Justice reported that the former president did not refute the new PGE request.







