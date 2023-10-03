According to Camila Lisboa, the head of the state Executive defends privatization despite knowing its losses

The president of the Subway Workers’ Union, Camila Lisboa, said that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), behaves as a manager of the company that controls the privatized subway lines and not as head of the state Executive. For her, Tarcísio puts the company’s interests above the quality of the service offered to São Paulo residents.

“The governor is looking more like a CEO of CCRthe ‘via calamity’ than with a governor who has to worry about the quality of the service offered to the public […] Here you are governor, you cannot be legislating on behalf of a private company”declared in live held this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) on your Instagram profile.

Speaking to journalists about the subway and train strike against the privatization of services, Tarcísio said that the problems on lines 8 and 9 predate privatization.

According to Camila Lisboa, the governor’s statement shows his “unfamiliarity” of the lines and that, when the CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) was public, these lines had the best public evaluation in quality of service.

“It is not possible that the governor will use his position to defend the privatized line that causes losses”, he stated.

Citing the “damages”she said that bidding contracts guarantee managers the guarantee of profit for 30 years – like Via Mobilidade, which received a transfer of R$300 million for losses caused by the pandemic.

“Seeing him defend privatized lines 8 and 9 that cause problems shows that he has an ideological side”said the union president.

Earlier, the governor said on X (formerly Twitter) that the employee strike was political and motivated by “ideological interests”. In response, Lisbon said there was no “strike with greater labor motivation than this”.

The government is also considering privatizing the Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo). Company employees joined the subway stoppage.

