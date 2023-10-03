According to the subway workers’ representative, the governor did not agree to release turnstiles, which caused the strike

The president of the São Paulo Metro Workers’ Union, Camila Lisboa, accused the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), of being to blame for the Metro and CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) strike this Tuesday (3. Oct.2023), in the capital of São Paulo.

“This strike is only happening because Governor Tarcísio did not accept the free turnstile”, said the union leader in an interview with band this Tuesday morning (3.Oct). “If the governor were really concerned about the population’s traffic, he would accept this challenge, it would preserve the workers’ right to protest and, at the same time, people could move”.

Camila Lisboa also cited problems such as derailment, delays and circulation with open doors on lines 8 (Diamante) and 9 (Emeralda), granted to the private sector.

IMPACTS OF THE STRIKE

The government of the State of São Paulo informed this Tuesday morning (Oct 3), at Xthat 9 Metro and CPTM lines were affected by the strike by company employees.

Read the operation of the metro and train lines at 6:30 am:

subway – lines 1 (Blue), 2 (Red), 3 (Green) and 15 (Silver) are paralyzed. The rest work normally;

– lines 1 (Blue), 2 (Red), 3 (Green) and 15 (Silver) are paralyzed. The rest work normally; CPTM – lines 10 (Turquoise), 12 (Sapphire) and 13 (Jade) are paralyzed; Lines 7 (Rubi) and 11 (Coral) are partially operational. The rest work normally.

Also according to the statement, transfers between lines 7 (Rubi) and 8 (Diamante), at Barra Funda station, and lines 7 (Rubi) and 8 (Yellow), at Luz station, are open.

Transfers with lines 1 (Blue), in Luz, and 3 (Red), in Barra Funda, are closed.

The State government and the City Hall of São Paulo announced that state services will have optional point. The car rotation was suspended and more buses should circulate in the city.