Governor of São Paulo (Republicans) has 10.3 million more interactions than 2nd place, Governor Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA)

The governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), is the state leader with the highest engagement on social media. The data from Bitesa data analysis company that extracts, cross-references and interprets information available on the internet, referring to the platforms Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook during the period from January 1st to April 3rd, 2024.

In an engagement analysis – interactions from an account –, Tarcísio has 10.3 million more interactions than the 2nd place in the ranking, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB). In terms of number of followers, the head of the Executive of São Paulo also leads, followed by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New).

However, when analyzing the engagement rate per follower, that is, the number of engagement divided by the number of followers of a profile, Tarcísio comes in 12th place, and Clécio Luís (Solidarity), governor of Amapá, assumes the 1st opposition. A lower engagement rate is common on profiles with a very high number of followers, as platforms only deliver posts to a certain percentage of followers.

In addition to São Paulo being the most populous state in the country with more than 44.4 million inhabitants, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the communication strategies used by the right-wing close to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are causing more traction on social media. An example of this: while Bolsonaro gains followers on Instagram, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), lose.

Tarcísio is also the most searched governor on Google among state leaders in Brazil. He concentrates 31% of searches on the platform, while 2nd place, Romeu Zema, has 11%.