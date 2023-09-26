Marcos Pereira states that the “natural” move for the governor of São Paulo would be to seek re-election

The president of the Republicans, deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), said this Monday (September 25) that he believes that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), does not currently have the viability to run for President of the Republic in 2026. “Tarcísio is a natural candidate to create a good government, first and foremost. Meet the expectations of São Paulo voters and the population of São Paulo that placed him in such an important position. Then, the next, more natural moment, is to be a candidate for re-election. At least today, I don’t see Tarcísio becoming a candidate for President of the Republic.”said Pereira, in an interview with the program Roda Vivafrom the TV Cultura.