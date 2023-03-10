Governor met with the Civil House and said that the Lula government will address the points of attention listed by the TCU

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), went to the Planalto Palace this Thursday (9.Mar.2023) and insisted on the privatization of the Port of Santos. He and the Secretary of State Government, Gilberto Kassab (PSD), had a meeting with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT).

The governor said he presented the modeling done when he was still minister of infrastructure. According to him, Planalto was to analyze suggestions from the government of São Paulo to reduce the resistance of the Federal Executive on the subject.

“The main point of attention that the government is identifying is a fear of the current private operators in relation to the maintenance of the contracts and more, at the expiration of the contracts, a possible increase in costs. I understand that the model is being effective in terms of maintaining legal stability”said Tarcísio in reference to the end of port terminal contracts.

The Port of Santos is federal. The President’s Political Group Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is resistant to privatizations. The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), ruled out the concession even before taking office.