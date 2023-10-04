Of the R$14 billion in asset disposal in the budget proposal, R$10 billion comes from the sale of the state-owned company

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), included the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo, Sabesp, in the 2024 Budget Law sent to Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) on Monday (2.Oct.2023).

According to the Government of São Paulo, of the R$14 billion in asset sales included in the budget proposal, R$10 billion comes from the sale of Sabesp to the private sector.

By September 11, Tarcísio had met with around 180 of the 357 mayors of municipalities served by the company. To the Power360the governor’s team said that the government’s goal is to talk to everyone.

In August, the SP government launched an informative guide on company privatization. The idea is to inform the supposed benefits of the operation to the population of São Paulo. The material demonstrates how the privatization model can increase investments in the State, reduce tariffs and make the company a multinational platform in the sector.

In total, according to the government, 10 million people will benefit from the services by 2029 – 1 million new users in rural, irregular, consolidated areas or traditional communities. Here’s the complete guide (PDF – 2 MB).

Tarcísio’s management approved on July 31 the privatization of Sabesp in a “follow on”or subsequent offering – system in which a publicly traded company makes an additional offering of shares on the stock exchange.

According to the proposal, the State of São Paulo will remain a minority shareholder in Sabesp, even with privatization.